Cash reported stolen from Community Missions housing program

Close to $300 in cash was reported stolen this week from an office at transitional housing run by Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

An employee at the Falls-based nonprofit called police Monday afternoon to report a stack of money was missing from a desk. The employee had been counting the money but walked away to speak to a co-worker for about 90 seconds, according to the report.

Police were told $270 was taken.

