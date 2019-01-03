Cash reported stolen from Community Missions housing program

Close to $300 in cash was reported stolen this week from an office at transitional housing run by Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

An employee at the Falls-based nonprofit called police Monday afternoon to report a stack of money was missing from a desk. The employee had been counting the money but walked away to speak to a co-worker for about 90 seconds, according to the report.

Police were told $270 was taken.