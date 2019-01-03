CARNAHAN, F. Allan

CARNAHAN - F. Allan Age 81, of Arcade, died December 31, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Gail A. (nee Gens) Carnahan; father of Donald (Deborah) Carnahan, Gary (Christine) Carnahan and the late Marjorie "Marji" Carnahan; grandfather of Sarah (Kevin) Reed, Benjamin Carnahan, Chelsea Carnahan, Abbey Brown, James Carnahan, Catriona Carnahan; great-grandfather of Haley Reed; brother of LeRoy (Marilyn) Carnahan, Ellen (Alvin) Sager and the late Artha Nichols; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday from 2-3 pm at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade, where a Memorial Service will follow at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Strykersville Fire Department and Rescue Squad, PO Box 38, Strykersville, NY 14145.