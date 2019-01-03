Captain serving as acting Niagara Falls police superintendent

Niagara Falls Police Capt. Michael Trane confirmed Wednesday that he is serving as acting police superintendent, but he is not a candidate for a permanent appointment to the post.

The former superintendent, E. Bryan DalPorto, resigned effective Monday after six years as chief and returned to his former position as a patrol captain.

He said he made the move in part for financial reasons. Captains have more opportunities to earn overtime pay. In 2017, according to seethroughny.net, 16 Niagara Falls officers earned more than DalPorto.

City Administrator Nicholas A. Melson said final interviews of candidates for the position were to be held Thursday, but he declined to identify the contenders. Melson said a five-person committee, including himself, will screen the applicants.