BUONO, Antoinette R. "Anne" (Ralabate)

BUONO - Antoinette R. "Anne"

(nee Ralabate)

Janurary 2, 2019, at age 86. Beloved wife of the late O'Neil J. Buono; loving mother of Lee Anne (Donald) Nugent, Tom (Deanne), Bob (Cheryl), and Neil (Carmen) Buono; cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; dearest sister of, Frank (Judy), the late James and Joseph Ralabate; sister-in-law of Rose and Helen Ralabate. The family will be present on Friday, from 5-8PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Saturday in St. Martha Church (formerly OLBS), at 11:30 AM. Friends invited. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Mrs. Buono's honor to Families Touched By MS, 5165 Broadway, Suite 200, Depew, NY 14043. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.