Sabres vs. Panthers: Five Things to Know

The Buffalo Sabres hit the halfway mark of their schedule Thursday against a team they would probably rather not see on the other side of the ice.

The Florida Panthers are in KeyBank Center for 7:05 faceoff – and own a seven-game winning streak over the Sabres. Buffalo's only point in that stretch came during a 3-2 overtime loss in Sunrise on Nov. 30. Florida has outscored the Sabres, 27-11, in the seven games but the streak belies Florida's place in the standings as the Panthers (17-15-6) are eight points behind the Sabres (21-13-6) in the Atlantic Division.

But the teams are heading in opposite directions of late. Buffalo is 0-2-1 in its last three games and 4-7-4 in its last 15 while the Panthers are 6-2 in their last eight.

Here are Five Things to Know about tonight's game:

1. Lineup news: In case you missed it earlier, coach Phil Housley announced that captain Jack Eichel (upper body) will miss tonight's game and Saturday's game in Boston before being re-evaluated next week. That puts Evan Rodrigues to the top line. Lawrence Pilut is expected to return on defense. The Sabres had a very optional morning skate today so lines from practice yesterday are the only clue to what we might see tonight.

2. Security blanket in net: Linus Ullmark is developing into one of the NHL's best backups with season stats of 8-1-3, 2.71/.922. He's won three straight starts – posting a 1.65 goals-against average and .953 save percentage – and will get the call tonight for the Sabres.

"He's played outstanding for us, even when we haven't given him the run support," Housley said. "He's got two shutouts. Hopefully the trend continues where he's in net and we continue to give him support. I really like the games he's played in. "

#Sabres goalie comparison with Ullmark expected tonight:

Ullmark's last three starts: 3-0, 1.65/.953....Team scoring: 3.67 (11 goals, 3 GP)

Hutton's last six starts: 0-4-2, 3.12/.906....Team scoring: 1.67 (10 GF/6 GP) — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) January 3, 2019

3. Nemesis in the other net: The Panthers will counter with 39-year-old Roberto Luongo, who has killed the Sabres in his career to the tune of 20-8-0/1.96/.934. He beat Buffalo here, 5-2, during the Panthers' last visit Dec. 18.

"We need to get more people in front of him," Housley said. "There are going to be rebounds to be had but we've got to get there to try to get to that opportunity.

"Get in front of him, take his eyes away," Rodrigues said when asked about facing the 6-foot-3 Luongo. "If he can't see it, he can't stop it."

4. Tough matchup: It doesn't get a ton of publicity but the Panthers have one of the best No. 1 lines in hockey with Aleksander Barkov (15-24-39) centering Jonathan Huberdeau (10-34-44) and Evgenii Dadonov (17-18-35). Dadonov scored the tying goal in the third period and Huberdeau fed Barkov for the overtime winner to beat Buffalo when the teams played in Sunrise.

"They've got some skilled guys and their back end can move it pretty well too and it puts them in good position," Skinner said today. "It's like any game in this league: It's a challenge and it's tough to win. Tonight is going to be no different. They've got good some good skill, some real talented players, guys we really have to be aware of when they're on the ice."

Huberdeau ➡️ Barkov ➡️ All 2 points

Official call: Barkov (9) from Huberdeau, Ekblad at 2:26 in OT

FINAL: #Sabres 2-3 #FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/Bn74Gs50t2 — The Rat Trick (@FanSidedTheRat) December 1, 2018

5. Around the boards: It will be quite a special teams matchup as the Panthers' power play is third in the NHL at 27.9 percent and the Buffalo penalty kill is No. 5 at 83.8 percent. The Sabres are 32 of 34 in the last 12 games. ... The Sabres finished December at 4-6-3 after going 11-3-1 in November. Florida was 7-5-2 in December after an 8-6-1 November. The Panthers dug a hole by going 2-4-3 in October. ... Barkov has 11 points in his last eight games. ... Defenseman Keith Yandle was named the Panthers All-Star representative. ... Watch the third period: The Panthers are minus-16 in goals (49-33) while the Sabres are even (39-39).