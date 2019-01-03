Buffalo man charged with breaking into Pandora's Boxxx on New Year's morning

A resident of Buffalo's First Ward has been charged with breaking into an adult entertainment store in the Seneca-Bailey area and stealing more than $300 in merchandise early on New Year's Day, according to a police report.

Thomas E. Augello, 44, was found by officers around 4:30 a.m. a few blocks from Pandora's Boxxx on Seneca Street. Police believe he broke a window in order to gain access to the building about an hour earlier.

Augello, of O'Connell Avenue, was accused of taking $336 worth of clothing and had three wrenches in his possession when taken into custody, according to the report.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, possession of burglar tools and petit larceny.