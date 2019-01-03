13-year-old girl in critical condition after Leroy Avenue fire

A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition following a house fire on Leroy Avenue early Thursday morning, according to the Buffalo Fire Department.

Buffalo firefighters rescued the girl from the second floor of the two-story residence in the 400 block of Leroy, near Kensington Avenue. She is being treated at Oishei Children’s Hospital. Four other family members made it safely out of the home.

Ladder 7 responded to the call just before 4:30 a.m.

Fire investigators estimated $150,000 in damage to the home. Officials say the cause of the fire appears accidental but remains under investigation.