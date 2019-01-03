Buffalo Bills fans know this: There's only one FitzMagic

Former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick endeared himself to Buffalo football fans for several reasons: His ample beard, gunslinger mentality and sense of humor were just the start.

His heroics initially as a Bills backup - and later as a starter - earned him the nickname of FitzMagic, which spilled over to his thrilling start to the 2018 season with Tampa Bay. Fitzpatrick played for the Bills from 2009-2012, starting 53 games.

Miami Dolphins rookie safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who argues that he's been known as FitzMagic to friends and family for much of his life, applied for a trademark on the name last fall; on New Year's Day, he learned his request had been denied by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.

In the official report, Minkah Fitzpatrick was turned down because "Ryan Fitzpatrick is so well-known that consumers would presume a connection" with the nickname. The letter includes 31 attachments citing use of "FitzMagic" with the bearded quarterback, almost all of which came in the past year.

We promise there are many more, as Buffalo's charitable T-shirt company, 26 Shirts, also released a FitzMagic-themed shirt last September, while The Buffalo News ran a front page headlined "FitzMagic" during his tenure with the Bills.

The Miami defensive back will have an opportunity to respond to the denial, however, although Ryan Fitzpatrick would have to sign off on the request for the trademark to be accepted.

Josh Gerben of Gerben Law Firm was the source of this info; the lawyer also brought the "Respect the Process" trademark claim to light last June.

