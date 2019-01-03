BROWN, Eric I.

BROWN - Eric I. Of Depew, January 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alberta (nee Anderson), devoted father of Michael (Janice), Danny and the late Suzanne (Thomas) Welch; loving grandfather of Jinny (Natalia Chen) Welch and Robert (Lynn) Besant; great-grandfather of Mina and Brandon; dear brother of Catherine (late Ronald) Graybeal and Ellen (Tom) Hall; also survived by nieces. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Friday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service in St. John's Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, Saturday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Mr. Brown was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church and a volunteer at Terrace View Long Term Care Center. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing, may make memorials to, St. John's Lutheran Church.