Body recovered at Woodlawn Beach is missing Derby man

Town of Evans Police have identified the body of a man found floating in Lake Erie off Woodlawn Beach as a Derby man who had been missing for about a month.

Mark F. Pelgrin, 65, was last seen Dec. 2 in his Evans residence in the Bluffs subdivision.

Police said in a Facebook post that Pelgrin was found Monday along the shoreline by members of the Erie County Sheriff's Department Aviation Unit, which was searching the shoreline via helicopter.

The post said the following agencies provided "invaluable assistance" in the search: Town of Hamburg Police Department, Emergency Management Team and Water Rescue Unit, Erie County Sheriff's Department, New York State Police, Coast Guard, Highland Hose, North Evans, Lake Erie Beach, Lake View and Hamburg volunteer fire companies and departments, Mercy Flight Erie County Department of Emergency Services and Niagara Frontier Search and Rescue.