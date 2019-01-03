Share this article

Trent Murphy sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill. (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)

Bills' pass-rush finishes regular season sixth in defensive pressure rate

The Buffalo Bills sacked Ryan Tannehill four times Sunday, and Buffalo's pass rush performed better than expected against the Dolphins' quarterback.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured Tannehill on 15 of his 36 drop backs, which equates to a 41.6 percent pressure rate. The Bills went into the game pressuring quarterbacks 36.8 percent of the time.

In the last two games, the Bills pressured the opposing signal-caller on 24 of 52 drop backs, good for a 38.7 percent pressure rate.

Against the Miami Dolphins, Shaq Lawson and Jerry Hughes led the way for Buffalo's defense with three pressures each, and Lawson had two sacks. Hughes had one.

The Bills finished the 2018 season with a defensive pressure rate of 37.1 percent, the sixth-highest figure in football. Less than one percentage point separate Buffalo and the third-place team, the Jacksonville Jaguars (37.7 percent). The league average for the regular season was 33.7 percent. The Rams had the highest rate in the NFL at 40.0 percent. The Raiders had the lowest at 23.3 percent.

Miami was able to pressure quarterback Josh Allen on 12 of his 32 drop backs, or 37.5 percent of the time he dropped back to pass. Allen was credited for two pressures (holding the ball too long or drifting into pressure). So were Jordan Mills and Chris Ivory. On the year, Allen was pressured on 172 of 396 drop backs, which equates to a 43.4 percent pressure rate, the third-highest figure in the NFL among qualifying quarterbacks.

Here's the final 2018 team defensive pressure rate list:

Pressures Drop Backs faced Pressure Rate
Los Angeles Rams 241 601 40.09983361
Philadelphia Eagles 279 703 39.68705548
Jacksonville Jaguars 207 548 37.77372263
Baltimore Ravens 241 640 37.65625
Chicago Bears 258 691 37.33719247
Buffalo Bills 203 547 37.11151737
Pittsburgh Steelers 233 638 36.52037618
Minnesota Vikings 213 585 36.41025641
Green Bay Packers 215 598 35.95317726
Kansas City Chiefs 251 701 35.80599144
New England Patriots 236 664 35.54216867
New York Jets 230 649 35.43913713
Carolina Panthers 205 592 34.62837838
San Francisco 49ers 210 608 34.53947368
Washington Redskins 209 616 33.92857143
New Orleans Saints 220 653 33.6906585
Dallas Cowboys 205 613 33.44208809
Miami Dolphins 190 569 33.39191564
Los Angeles Chargers 205 616 33.27922078
Denver Broncos 201 606 33.16831683
Arizona Cardinals 185 579 31.95164076
New York Giants 197 617 31.9286872
Indianapolis Colts 191 607 31.46622735
Houston Texans 212 676 31.36094675
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 185 590 31.3559322
Seattle Seahawks 189 609 31.03448276
Cincinnati Bengals 197 640 30.78125
Cleveland Browns 209 694 30.11527378
Tennessee Titans 181 602 30.06644518
Atlanta Falcons 191 644 29.65838509
Detroit Lions 158 544 29.04411765
Oakland Raiders 120 514 23.3463035
