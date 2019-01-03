Bills' pass-rush finishes regular season sixth in defensive pressure rate

The Buffalo Bills sacked Ryan Tannehill four times Sunday, and Buffalo's pass rush performed better than expected against the Dolphins' quarterback.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured Tannehill on 15 of his 36 drop backs, which equates to a 41.6 percent pressure rate. The Bills went into the game pressuring quarterbacks 36.8 percent of the time.

In the last two games, the Bills pressured the opposing signal-caller on 24 of 52 drop backs, good for a 38.7 percent pressure rate.

Against the Miami Dolphins, Shaq Lawson and Jerry Hughes led the way for Buffalo's defense with three pressures each, and Lawson had two sacks. Hughes had one.

The Bills finished the 2018 season with a defensive pressure rate of 37.1 percent, the sixth-highest figure in football. Less than one percentage point separate Buffalo and the third-place team, the Jacksonville Jaguars (37.7 percent). The league average for the regular season was 33.7 percent. The Rams had the highest rate in the NFL at 40.0 percent. The Raiders had the lowest at 23.3 percent.

Miami was able to pressure quarterback Josh Allen on 12 of his 32 drop backs, or 37.5 percent of the time he dropped back to pass. Allen was credited for two pressures (holding the ball too long or drifting into pressure). So were Jordan Mills and Chris Ivory. On the year, Allen was pressured on 172 of 396 drop backs, which equates to a 43.4 percent pressure rate, the third-highest figure in the NFL among qualifying quarterbacks.

Here's the final 2018 team defensive pressure rate list: