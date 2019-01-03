Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

The rookie honors keep coming for the Buffalo Bills.

A day after quarterback Josh Allen was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds took home the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month honor for December.

Edmunds made 43 tackles, four passes defensed, two interceptions and one sack in December as the Bills went 2-3. He becomes the second Bills rookie in as many years to win a monthly honor, joining cornerback Tre'Davious White in September 2017.

Edmunds closed out the season in a 42-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday on a high note. His overall grade of 79.8, coverage grade of 79.8 and tackling graded of 84.4 as tracked by analytics website Pro Football Focus were his second-best grades of the year. He had 10 solo tackles and two assisted tackles by PFF's tracking, with none missed. He also was targeted just five times on 34 coverage snaps, allowing four catches for 29 yards and making one interception.

"He's come a long way," Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said of Edmunds at the team's season-ending news conference Monday. "I think everybody forgets, especially if you're around him all the time, because he's so big, that he's 20. He's still growing into his body, believe it or not. But mentally, this was a big step."