Bills' attendance drops 2.7 percent in 2018

Attendance in the NFL sunk to its lowest level since 2010 this past season.

The league’s average attendance was 67,100 in 2018, the lowest average since 66,960 in 2010, and represents a drop of 0.5 percent from 2017.

According to the website Pro Football Reference, total home attendance for the Buffalo Bills was 519,695, an average of 64,962 that ranked 21st in the league. That’s a drop of 2.7 percent from 2017, when 534,200 attended games in Orchard Park.

The Bills’ 2018 attendance was the team’s lowest since 2013, when 502,842 attended games. That figure was hurt by the franchise shipping off a home game as part of the disastrous Toronto series — a game that drew just 38,969 fans to see the Bills take on the Atlanta Falcons.

The Redskins had the biggest drop in attendance, a whopping 19 percent. That was followed by the Buccaneers (9 percent) and Bengals (5 percent). The biggest increase was the Chargers, up 29 percent. Dallas led the league in attendance as it has done every year since AT&T Stadium opened in 2009, averaging 91,620 fans. That was down 1.2 percent from 2017.