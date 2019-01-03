BAVISOTTO, Robert G.

Bavisotto - Robert G. January 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Perna) Bavisotto; loving father of Robert (Susan) Bavisotto, Joan (Charles) Zippiroli, Rosann (Robert Sharpe) Bavisotto, Mary Beth (Stephen) Rice and Rita (Robert) Bencini; dear grandfather of Lisa, Maryann, and Dean Bavisotto, Andrew, Julianna and Jonathan Zippiroli, Ryan Osborn, Meghan (Robert) Boeckel, and Sarah Rice, Alexander and Marissa Bencini; brother of Peter, Vincent, Richard Bavisotto and Rita Lumia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts funeral home, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Blessed Sacrament Church (Delaware Avenue), Saturday at 9:30 AM. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglarrobertspernafuneral.com