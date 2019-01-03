ATV operator charged with reckless driving in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls police charged a 96th Street man with reckless driving and multiple traffic violations Wednesday after an officer saw him operating an ATV on Buffalo Avenue, according to a police report.

Mark C. Greig Jr., 23, was stopped by an officer just before 6 p.m. near 68th Street. The ATV was not registered, not insured and had a defaced vehicle identification number, according to the report.

Greig, who also was not wearing a helmet, was issued eight traffic tickets in addition to being charged with the reckless driving misdemeanor. He was released on $500 cash bail.

While Greig was being booked at police headquarters, another person called police saying he had been on a dirt bike looking for Greig because he was afraid he crashed the ATV. Around the same time, there was a report of a speeding dirt bike on John Avenue, near Niagara Falls Boulevard, according to the report.