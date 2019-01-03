At Craving, fine-tuned farm-to-table pleasures

Five years ago, Adam Goetz brought forth on Hertel Avenue a dining room dedicated to the proposition that Western New York’s vegetables, fruit and meat were the equal of any on earth.

At a time when a Buffalo chef can summon the wealth of the planet via a plane, Goetz bet the success of Craving on ingredients delivered by pickup truck. He learned to mesh farmers’ production with his customers’ appetites, preserving produce to extend its season. He cuts his own animals, going beyond chops, roasts and charcuterie to find uses for the gnarly bits, offering a steady stream of dishes you won’t find elsewhere in town.

The result is a menu that is alive, changing several times a week to best exploit the Craving larder. The peril of falling in love with a dish you might never see again is real. But isn’t it better to love and lose than to never have loved at all?

The aim of bringing more local produce to local tables has been taken up by numerous chef-owners, a farm-to-table chapter I’ve called New-School Buffalo. After six seasons, Goetz is among its leading practitioners, having cultivated a crop of regulars willing to follow him into unfamiliar territory.

In summer Craving’s tables are verdant with platters of tomatoes, baby lettuce and green beans. As days shorten and the chill seeps in, squash, potatoes and turnips take over, and cooks’ minds turn to braising.

On a recent evening, appetizers included a chunk of bone-in pork belly ($14) braised in coffee and presented on sauteed greens and onions, creamed kohlrabi and a sweet-and-sour pork gastrique. Since kohlrabi tastes like broccoli with a radish attitude, it was an apt partner for the lush pork.

Another small plate called Barnyard Bolognese ($13) was house-made fettucine dressed with an offal ragu, including heart, kidney and liver simmered with house-preserved tomatoes and dusted with Parmigiano-Reggiano. The funky licking-a-penny organ meat flavor was restrained but unmistakable, a dark pleasure that fulfilled my iron allowance.

Braising even extends to vegetables, as in the vinegar-and-butter-braised radishes juicing up the Farmer’s Market Salad ($12). With lively radish dressing and diced butternut roasted into squash candy, I could forgive the generic mixed greens filling out the plate.

House-preserved roasted Jimmy Nardello peppers put a plate of bacon-wrapped dates ($12) into orbit. Medjools packed with house-made chorizo in a crispy bacon jacket would be reason enough to cheer. But the pure fruity essence roasted pepper shouted sunshine though snowflakes might swirl.

Long-simmered dishes made from local pasture-raised animals included lamb osso bucco ($30), with silky meat that surrendered easily to my fork. It was ensconced on whipped potatoes moistened with lamb jus, and got crunch and extra lamb punctuation from plentiful crumbs of lamb fat streusel.

Goetz’s savory streusels – made by replacing butter with another flavorful fat – also gild vegetables, such as the cippolini onion crumble adorning a Root Plate ($14) of roasted baby carrots, vinegar braised radishes, roasted purple potatoes, and carrot puree.

When Goetz cuts rib chops, he leaves a section of belly attached to the loin. The resulting pork chop ($29), on potato-celeriac-squash hash, offered dueling pleasures of well-seared-but-still-pink pork with a hunk of crisped indulgence whose heirloom flavor turned heads. “This is the best pork chop I’ve ever had,” said a guest too young to remember a time before pork was just “the other white meat.”

Its rival for satisfaction was the veal rib ($30), cooked long and low so it almost melted, every unctuous bite leaving a carnivore’s gloss on the lips. It came with butternut squash and undercooked garganelle pasta dusted with grated cured egg yolk.

Because of Goetz’s determination to sell odds and ends, every night has catch-me if-you-can dishes. It might be lamb meatballs ($13) on duck liver pate with lamb jus and crisp coins of shaved fennel stem, or a whole leek ($16) stuffed with mushroom duxelles over squash puree, dotted with buttermilk fried rabbit kidneys.

Desserts included a peanuts and chocolate crème brulee derived from leftover Halloween candy ($6.50), but the show-stopper is a iceberg-sized s'more ($7) of house-made graham cracker and chocolate under an inch-plus-thick layer of bruleed housemade marshmallow, which comes with little cups of hot chocolate.

Not every dish soared. Fresh pasta was undercooked, cardboardy, twice. A carbonara pasta ($27) was overwhelmed with misplaced garlic.

Service was swift and sure, in a cozy 36-seat dining room that didn’t get noisy enough to dim conversation.

Craving is also a player at brunch. Consider a breakfast pizza ($12.75) of peameal bacon, Swiss cheese, caramelized onion, cracked eggs and hollandaise sauce on cracker-thin crust. Or cheesy grits ($11.50), topped with buttermilk-brined Southern fried chicken tenders, greens and a fried egg, with maple sauce.

Adam Goetz and his collaborators – in the fields and in the kitchen – offer a distinctly local option to their community. If you’re hungry for comfort food whose Buffalo roots go into the soil itself, Goetz will satisfy your craving.

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Craving – 9 plates (out of 10)

1472 Hertel Ave., 883-1675

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday brunch.

Prices: small plates and pizzas, $11-$15; entrees, $21.25-$30.

Parking: street

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: many, ask server.

Email: agalarneau@buffnews.com