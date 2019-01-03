ANTHONY, Rebecca J. (Gaudy)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 31, 2018; beloved wife of Phillip Anthony; devoted mother of William (Heather) Anthony and Lisa (Brandon) Schmiedel; cherished grandmother of Ava and Morgan; loving daughter of the late Joseph and June Gaudy; dear sister of Bernadine (William) Macy; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., Snyder (near Harlem Road), on Friday from 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com