Dive deeper into La Verdad Cafe's barbecue sandwiches, creative sides

The barbecue at La Verdad Cafe, the new smoked meat enclave at 1132 E. Lovejoy St., extends far beyond its popular Stretch Mark brisket sandwich, even if that choice steals the thunder because of its size and quality.

Here are some other food options from the menu:

The Truth: The sandwich ($9.50) bearing the English version of the restaurant's name trumpets Pastor Al's skills with smoked chicken, sweetened through a maple glaze and La Verdad's special sauce. It excels in its texture. The prevailing taste was surprisingly more sweet than spicy, and it was cleaner to eat than the Stretch Mark.

The Bridge, $10, another popular sandwich that features the tag-team of Al Robinson's smoked pulled pork and Vivian's macaroni and cheese, is pictured as the main image.

Regent Holla jalapeno mac and cheese: Vivian Robinson inherited her Southern-style macaroni and cheese recipe from her mother; it involves a thick roux, four cheeses and enough heat from the peppers to lend a punch without overwhelming - no easy feat.

Long before La Verdad opened, the mac and cheese mesmerized eaters at Capital Management Services, for whom Robinson cooked regularly. A small is $3.25 and a large $4.75, but it's also served atop the Stretch Mark and the Bridge.

Friday combos: Pastor Al shows off his meat-smoking prowess most abundantly on Fridays, when La Verdad stays open until 8 p.m. and features the Swole Combos, ranging from $15 to $40 (the latter approaches eight pounds of food).

Smoked racks of ribs (available in half or full), chicken quarters, brisket and a litany of side dishes are available in almost any permutation on this night only. Past Fridays have sold out, so call early.

Vivian's Buffalo garbanzo dip: Even her husband doesn't understand how Vivian pulls off a meatless dish like this garbanzo dip, as it mimics the texture of wing dip through crushed chick peas and captures the same spicy jolt. Cost is $8 and tortilla chips are included.

Kale-apple slaw: These three words that might unnerve a carnivore, but the unusual concoction provides a supportive crunch to complement the velvety meat in several sandwiches, with a spicy kick to stand on its own as a side (small for $2.50, large for $4).

Mashed the Stashed potatoes: Not as smooth as we were expecting, but the ample black pepper made it anything but bland. Get Vivian's house-made gravy to top it off. $2.50 for a small, $4 for a large.

Also note: La Verdad's offers its own blend of coffee, touts healthy smoothies and a smorgasbord of desserts.

