Woman charged with abducting infant arraigned on kidnapping charges

A woman who was charged with kidnapping an 8-month-old infant on New Year's Eve was arraigned Tuesday before Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin Keane, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

India Calhoun, 22, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of second-degree kidnapping, a felony, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, prosecutors said.

Calhoun is accused of taking the infant at 11:30 a.m. from a home on North Division Street without permission from the child's parent. The baby was found unharmed later that day on Edison Avenue, according to the District Attorney's Office. Calhoun is scheduled to return to court Friday for a felony hearing.