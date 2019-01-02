Woman punched during parking ramp confrontation on New Year's Day

A 23-year-old Amherst woman told Buffalo police a man threw a drink at her and punched her in the face during an altercation in a downtown parking ramp early New Year's Day.

The victim told police she was a passenger inside a vehicle parked in a ramp at 364 Pearl St. at about 1 a.m. Tuesday when another driver pulled into the parking spot next to her. While exiting that vehicle, a passenger intentionally slammed his door into hers, according to a Buffalo police report.

When she confronted the man, he threw an alcoholic beverage in her face and then punched her near her left eye. He then punched the front passenger corner panel of her vehicle, according to the report.

The victim told police she has photos and video of the suspect and his vehicle.