WISBAUM - Wayne D. Attorney at Law, of Amherst, NY, passed on December 30, 2018. Beloved husband of Janet Wisbaum; devoted father of Karen (late David) Van Dyke, Wendy (Jose Campa) Wisbaum and Deborah (Robert) Lee; loving grandfather of Devin and John Van Dyke, Victoria, Carmen and Lucas Campa, Samantha, Jessica and Kate Lee; brother of Joyce (late Alan) Underberg; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside burial will take place. The family will receive friends at the Buffalo Club, 388 Delaware Ave., Monday from 5-8 PM. A formal Memorial Service will follow in the spring, details to be announced at that time. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne's memory to The Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library or the Buffalo Zoo.