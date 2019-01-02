Rod Watson: When all else fails, cut off pay raises to reform Sheriff’s Office

I know Jan. 1 has barely passed, but it’s already time to circle another date on the calendar: Dec. 31, 2021.

That will be the next opportunity residents have to reform the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s when the five-year contract that raised deputies’ wages by 13 percent expires, meaning voters electing legislators this year will have the chance to start threatening financial pressure to do what neither the sheriff, lawsuits nor a state oversight panel have been able to do: create a professional county police department.

To date, the evidence of Sheriff Timothy Howard’s incompetence has mostly been confined to the Holding Center and the Correctional Facility, where inmate escapes, deaths, suicides and inadequate care have cost both lives and taxpayer dollars forked over in lawsuits. The federal and state government both have tried to force the department to shape up, only to meet resistance at every turn.

But now the fruits of incompetent oversight are spreading beyond the jail walls.

Last month The Buffalo News revealed that Buffalo Bills fan Nicholas Belsito ended up with a bloodied face and broken nose in December 2017 after having the audacity to curse during an encounter with rogue Deputy Kenneth Achtyl, when all he wanted to find out was where deputies were taking his friend who had just been arrested.

News of that unwarranted arrest spurred an Amherst businesswoman to recently tell Buffalo News reporter Matthew Spina about her 2014 encounter with Achtyl, which also didn’t go well. She was needlessly arrested in Chestnut Ridge Park in front of her children – as a passenger in a vehicle driven by her nanny – because she had to go to a nearby bathroom after Achtyl took at least a half hour after stopping the nanny for a traffic violation. The woman ended up wetting herself in the patrol car and spending a miserable night in the Holding Center in her soiled clothing.

The year before, Spina uncovered the lawsuit filed by a Lockport woman who ended up bruised and bloodied after a 2013 encounter with another of Howard’s finest after pulling into a Transit Road parking lot because she felt sick. Deputy Lee Richard demanded she get out of her vehicle to take a sobriety test, and she said she ended up with a concussion and other injuries after declining in an encounter a well-trained and conscientious deputy surely could have handled some other way.

But it inevitably ends up costing Erie County taxpayers because too often those are not the kinds of deputies the Sheriff’s Office has. And any one of us could encounter one of them at a Bills game, in a county park or just driving on public streets.

It’s obvious that there’s a culture within the department that won’t change until all deputies take the rap for giving their abusive colleagues free rein and covering up for them.

When civilians do that, they are called accessories or accomplices and accused of aiding and abetting.

Those same standards should apply to deputies who refuse to breach the "blue wall of silence" or at least make clear to their rogue comrades that such behavior will no longer be condoned. Instead of fruitlessly focusing on the "few bad apples," it is time to hold accountable the entire department that enables them.

The best way to do that is for voters to aim their outrage not at deputies, but at county legislators and candidates who will be running for election in 2019 to the body that will eventually approve the next contracts for Sheriff’s Office personnel. In every candidate forum and public meeting this year, residents should make clear that they refuse to pay more for a department that keeps costing them money and that costs individuals their dignity, their freedom and sometimes their lives.

Instead of chanting "no justice, no peace," taxpayers should put deputies on notice right now: "no justice, no pay hike." Break the blue wall or kiss the green goodbye.

Maybe that kind of threat to their paychecks will prompt deputies themselves to exert the peer pressure to do what Howard has been unwilling or unable to do: Make Erie County deputies behave like professionals instead of like thugs with badges and guns.