Wayne D. Wisbaum, 83, attorney who raised millions to save Kleinhans Music Hall

May 29, 1935 — Dec. 30, 2018

Visitors who enjoy the glorious Kleinhans Music Hall may not realize that the landmark was badly in need of $12 million in restoration during a government fiscal crisis in the early 1990s.

Leading the campaign to restore the battered masterpiece and preserve it for future generations was Wayne D. Wisbaum, an attorney who served as president and board chair of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Kleinhans Music Hall Management.

Mr. Wisbaum, who also helped lead the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, the Buffalo Zoo and many other charities and cultural organizations, died Dec. 30 in his Amherst home after a short illness. He was 83.

In 2003, in honor of his role in preserving and restoring Kleinhans, Mr. Wisbaum was named chairman emeritus of the Kleinhans Music Hall Management.

When Mr. Wisbaum was named a Buffalo News Citizen of the Year in 2004, fellow attorney Gordon R. Gross said Mr. Wisbaum not only oversaw and supervised the work at Kleinhans, but "virtually raised the entire $12 million."

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, a friend of Mr. Wisbaum, said he was "a philanthropic pillar of the greater Buffalo community, always willing to help out cultural organizations, including our beloved library system, the Buffalo Philharmonic and the Buffalo Zoo."

Mr. Wisbaum was born in Niagara Falls, the son of Franklin C. Wisbaum, a prominent Niagara Falls attorney, and Elizabeth (Boff) Wisbaum.

He graduated from Niagara Falls High School in three years and in 1956 earned a bachelor's degree from Cornell University. He earned an LLB from Harvard Law School in 1959.

He served with the Army in Fort Lee, Va., for six months in 1959, then remained in the reserves for six years.

On July 3, 1960, he married Janet Katz in the Statler Hotel. The two had met at a friend's party in 1958, but for years Mr. Wisbaum maintained that he first noticed her at an event in the Westwood Country Club, where their parents belonged.

"On our 50th anniversary, he admitted to me that he remembered meeting me at the party," said Mrs. Wisbaum, chuckling.

Soon after their wedding, Mr. Wisbaum joined the Buffalo law firm of Kavinoky Cook LLP, becoming a partner in 1966. He remained with that firm for his entire career, last working as a senior partner heading the Real Property Valuation and Tax Assessment Reduction Practice Group.

He was active in the Buffalo Council on World Affairs starting in the mid 1960s. He was named to the United Jewish Appeal Young Leadership Cabinet in 1971 and led local United Way campaigns.

Mr. Wisbaum's deep commitment to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and its home, Kleinhans Music Hall, began in the 1970s. He directed the Buffalo Philharmonic Society's 1977 fundraising campaign, then went on to serve as president and board chair of the BPO, as well as president of Kleinhans Music Hall Management.

In 1990, Mr. Wisbaum was named alumnus of the year by the Harvard-Radcliffe Club of Western New York.

A member of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library board of trustees, he was vice chairman of the Library Foundation and commissioner of Rare Books for Erie County. In 2016, the library board awarded Mr. Wisbaum its inaugural Grosvenor Award for his work.

He was also director emeritus of the Zoological Society of Buffalo, which in a 2012 gave him a Friend of Wildlife Award.

Mr. Wisbaum served as vice chairman of Artpark, and on the boards of directors of the Irish Classical Theater Company, the Burchfield Penney Art Center, the Foundation of the State University College at Buffalo and Daemen College.

In 2003, he received the New York Bar Association's prestigious Root/Stimson Award.

Mr. Wisbaum was active in Jewish causes, heading the Soviet Jewry Resettlement Committee and serving as chairman and president of the Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies, the Buffalo Chapter of the American Jewish Committee and on the board of the Jewish Federation for Greater Buffalo. In 1985, Jewish Family Services of Buffalo gave Mr. Wisbaum the Abram Pugash Memorial Award for outstanding service.

He also led the Inter-Faith Committee of the Catholic Charities Appeal.

He received the 2017 Nathan Benderson Community Leadership Award from the Jewish Federation of Greater Buffalo and a Red Jacket Award in 2016 from the Buffalo History Museum.

He was a member of the American, New York, Florida and Erie County bar associations, the American Law Institute and the American Judicature Society.

Besides his wife of 58 years, he is survived by three daughters, Karen Van Dyke, Wendy Wisbaum and Deborah Lee; his sister, Joyce Underberg, eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Buffalo Club, 388 Delaware Ave. A memorial service will follow in the spring.