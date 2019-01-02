WATSON, Paula H.

WATSON - Paula H. Of Lockport, passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Paula is survived by her husband, Daniel Watson; daughter, Darcy (Douglas) Watson-Burnside and sisters-in-law, Alana Weeks and Mary Weeks. Paula was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Lou Spencer, Edward Weeks and William Weeks. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Thursday, January 3rd, 4-7 PM at Prudden and Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee Street, Lockport. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 4th at 10 AM at Christ Episcopal Church, 7145 Fieldcrest Dr., Lockport, NY. Interment will be in Millville Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heart of Niagara Animal Rescue, 3652 Ewings Road, Lockport, NY 14094 or to a charity of one's choice. Please share your online condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com