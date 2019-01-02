Share this article

Finland goalie and Sabres prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, shown earlier in the tournament, led his team to a quarterfinal upset of Canada. (Getty Images)

Luukkonen stops penalty shot in OT as Finland stuns Canada in World Junior quarterfinals

Buffalo Sabres prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves — including a penalty shot in overtime — as Finland pulled a stunning upset Wednesday night in the World Junior Championships in Vancouver with a 2-1 victory over Canada that eliminated the hosts from medal contention in the quarterfinals.

The loss means Canada will not win at least a bronze medal on home soil for the first time in the 14 tournaments held in the nation.

Toni Utunen, a Vancouver Canucks prospect playing on what would be his future NHL rink, scored 5:17 into overtime to send the Finns to a semifinal matchup against Switzerland, which pulled another major upset with a 2-0 win over Sweden.

Luukkonen, Buffalo's second-round pick in 2017,  stopped Canadian captain Maxime Comtois on the penalty shot with a pad save at 1:14 of OT.

Finland tied the game with 46.4 seconds left in regulation on a goal by Eeli Tolvanen, just loaned for the tournament by the Nashville Predators.

 

Mike Harrington – Mike Harrington has covered the Sabres, MLB, the Bisons, college basketball and high schools since joining The News in 1987. He is a National Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame and the chairman of the Buffalo chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
