Trent Murphy relieved to have fought through 'duct tape' kind of season

Buffalo Bills defensive end Trent Murphy got himself in uniform for 13 games this season.

It was an accomplishment, considering all the physical challenges he faced.

“I needed an extra roll of duct tape this year,” Murphy said of his first season with the Bills.

It would have been a challenging physical season for Murphy if all he had to deal with was coming back from major reconstructive surgery on his left knee, which happened in August 2017 and kept him out all of that season.

Murphy never practiced fully, as expected, during the spring. Then he suffered a groin injury early in training camp that caused him to sit out all of the preseason.

Then he suffered an ankle injury in the Week 3 game at Minnesota, which didn’t keep him out of action but kept him at less than 100 percent.

Then just as he was making more of an impact, he suffered a right knee injury in the Week 7 game at Indianapolis. It wasn’t reported at the time, but the injury was a Grade 3 sprain (the most severe) of his medial collateral ligament, which is on the inside of the knee. While the Grade 3 sprain was a virtual complete tear, Murphy said doctors don’t prescribe surgery for it. He only missed three games even though he was not 100 percent upon returning.

“It’s definitely been a test this year for sure,” Murphy said. “I’ll be proud to look back on this season and know I kinda was able to fight through it and had support from the guys.”

Murphy played 43 percent of the Bills’ defensive snaps, 27 a game. He had four sacks, 24 tackles, five tackles for loss and 21 pass-rushing pressures.

In his breakout 2016 season for Washington, he had nine sacks, 46 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 55 pressures (according to Pro Football Focus).

“I think battling through the physical discomfort is one thing but then you kind of have to get yourself mentally prepared to face that discomfort and fight through it every day regardless,” Murphy said. “When they put on the tape, no one sees that. You have to do your job and be your 1 in 11 regardless of how you feel.”

It’s common for players coming off major knee surgery to struggle in their first year back on the field.

“I know people say it’s a grind in the year after your ACL,” Murphy said. “It’s really like a two-year injury. So I knew there would be some speed bumps for sure.”

“With the ACL, you see it where guys come back and they’re not quite where they were before the injury,” said Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. “It’s rare that a guy picks up right where he left off. Trent not only had the major surgery in the offseason, but he had some issues during the season as well. He was in and out of the lineup. So he really hasn’t been able to get into a rhythm. This offseason will be critical for him. He’ll be able to get his strength back and come back with a lot of confidence.”

Murphy had strong back-to-back games in October against Tennessee and Houston. Against a strong Titans running team, he set the edge well, had a sack and a tackle for loss. He had four pressures, a sack and a forced fumble against Houston.

Then came the MCL injury.

“Definitely there was momentum going and then there’d be a setback, then there’d be momentum and a setback,” Murphy said. “It’s unfortunate but that’s the game of football.”

He generally set the edge well against the run down the stretch but did not have many “splash” plays.

Murphy said he loves the unselfish nature of the Bills’ defense.

“You think about the defense and maybe one guy doesn’t stand out or nobody can single guys out but it’s like man, that’s a top defense,” he said. “And it’s a top defense because nobody stands out above the team. Everybody’s doing their job and taking the plays that come to you. I mean, if you go outside of your responsibility and jump out of your gap, yeah you’re going to get an 8-yard TFL here and there. But you’re also going to give up all these runs through your gap.”

“I think that we’re selfless, gap-sound and playing for the man next to you and trusting that the guy who has the gap inside of me and the gap outside of me are going to show up,” he said. “I think it’s a credit to coach Frazier because he harps on that time and time again, starting in OTAs, laying that foundation. He literally reminds us every day and every meeting before we start. It gets old hearing it, at the same time he beats it over our head and we did it.”

Murphy looks forward to doing it all again next season – only healthier.

“Hopefully I can have a true offseason under my belt where I can actually train and I’m not rehabbing,” he said. “And hopefully I can come back solid and feeling like myself, so I’m excited for that.”