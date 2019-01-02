Thorough thief strikes Buffalo laundromat

A New Year's Day thief who broke into the office at a Kensington Avenue laundromat snagged more than $2,000 in cash after prying open a change machine, according to a Buffalo police report.

But the burglar wasn't done.

In addition to breaking through a boarded-up office window and stealing the money, the thief also took the computer on which footage from the video surveillance camera was being stored, according to the report.

The burglary happened between midnight and 10 a.m. The owner of the 24-hour laundromat, located on Kensington near Eggert Road, said damage to the machine was estimated at $300.