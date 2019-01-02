The Fishing Beat: Mother Nature throws anglers a curve

As the ball dropped and anglers tried literally to reel in the new year, Mother Nature threw us a curve by providing unseasonably warm temperatures and more rain to create some changes to area waterways. There is ice fishing available, but caution is advised as you seek out safe ice … which is very limited. Do your homework.

Lake Erie and tributaries

If you can get out on Lake Erie, walleye and perch fishing can be good to very good. Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga pulled the boat out and launched at Sturgeon Point. Fishing with Justin Wekenmann of Blasdell, they targeted structure in 45 to 60 feet of water with jigs and minnows. They caught 60 perch between 11 and 14 inches long and also kept 9 walleye, releasing some fish over 8 pounds. According to Rustowicz, anglers have been catching walleyes from the Niagara River to the Pennsylvania line.

Speaking of Sturgeon Point, fishermen who use that access point received an early Christmas present when it was announced that the funding had been obtained through a grant to make improvements and keep the launch and marina open. In the tributaries, action was starting to pick back up again as water levels began to recede after the last rain event.

Adam McInerney of Cattaraugus reported Monday that in some of the green stretches of water, the conditions were almost perfect. That will all change again with the rain we received on New Year’s Eve and into the first day of the year.

Skip Bianco of Hogan’s Hut reported some very good steelhead fishing in Chautauqua County creeks for this time of year, and catches also included a few bonus brown trout.

Niagara River

Fishing was a little slow the past week in the lower Niagara River due to some muddy conditions, but a mix of brown trout and steelhead were both being reported, along with some walleye. According to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle, when the water is good the fishing is good. Anglers seem to be using more pinks and oranges when using egg sacs, beads and spinners. Kwikfish and MagLips are also hot lures off three-way set-ups at times.

Now that it’s the first of the year, lake trout season is open below the Falls and on the Niagara Bar in Lake Ontario. Also, walleye fishermen must note that the daily limit drops to one per person from Jan. 1 to March 15 in the lower river. If you fish the Canadian side of the river, in either the upper or lower river, the new license year also started up Jan. 1.

Speaking of the upper river, some decent action was reported from the Thompson’s Hole area with jigs for walleye and lake trout. There have been good numbers of walleye in the river. DEC law enforcement caught one poacher at the Foot of Ferry Street with numerous walleye over the limit and one out-of-season bass recently.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Trout were available in most tributaries, and conditions finally started to settle down. According to Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctor in Olcott, a fair number of steelhead were being caught in several of the tributaries with egg sacs and wax worms topping the list of preferred baits. Gianni Etopio of Youngstown caught a dozen trout to start off the new year using jigs, egg sacs and beads. His biggest brown was 28 inches and his biggest steelhead was 29-1/2 inches.

Chautauqua Lake

Perch fishing from shore has been good at the ferry crossing at Bemus and Long Points with fair-sized fish, according to Skip Bianco at Hogan’s Hut. Boat ramps are open. Boat anglers are targeting Dewittville for walleye. The lower end of the lake still has ice from the bridge to Celoron, but wait until it has at least 4 inches.

Ice fishing update

The warm weather and rain has slowed safe ice opportunities in many waters. Brandon Payne of Lyndonville found 6 inches of safe ice at Black Lake in the Adirondacks, but that was a bit of a drive. Lots of smaller fish were being caught – perch and pike. Bianco reported fair ice at Red House and Quaker Lake in Allegany State Park but that was before the rain.

The Ice Masters Elite Tournament scheduled for Oneida Lake on Jan. 5 has been cancelled due to unsafe conditions. Next one on the schedule is Jan. 12 at Waneta Lake, followed by Jan. 19 at Loon Lake. Keep posted on the Ice Masters Elite Facebook page.

Also, the NYS Winter Classic has started as of Jan. 1, including both hard and soft water opportunities. Ditto for the Capt. Bob’s Outdoors of Clarence contest that started Jan. 2.