State corrections officer faces charges for altered workers' compensation papers

A state corrections officer was indicted Wednesday by a Wyoming County grand jury on charges that he allegedly used altered medical documents to receive $4,268.69 in workers’ compensation benefits, Catherine Leahy Scott, state workers’ compensation fraud inspector general, announced.

Brendon Clontz, 31, of Buffalo, is charged with third-degree grand larceny and five counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, all felonies. He was released pending an appearance Jan. 10 in Wyoming County Court.

Clontz began receiving benefits last January for an injury he suffered a month earlier while working at the Wyoming Correctional Facility.

Clontz is alleged to have submitted two altered “Documentation for Workers’ Compensation Leave” forms and a “Work Release Form” from medical providers to justify absences from his job.