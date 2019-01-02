SCHLIERF, Eleanor A. (Hartman)

Of Eden, NY, entered into rest December 29, 2018, at age of 85; wife of the late Edward Schlierf; loving mother of Mary Lou Parham, Cindy (Joe) Caradine and Kenneth (Lynn) Schlierf; sister of Ruth P. (late Kenneth) Kester, Charles (Janet) Hartman, late Dorothy (late Edward R.) Heinrich, Warren (Glo) Hartman, late Betty (late Richard) Tank and late Robert (late Virginia) Hartman; grandmother of Gary Smith, Jeremy Mohr and Amy Schlierf June and great-granddaughter Eva Smith. Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM on Friday at the Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. Graveside Service will be held Saturday at 10AM at the Evergreen Cemetery, Eden. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com