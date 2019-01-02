Deaths Death Notices
SCHLIERF, Eleanor A. (Hartman)
SCHLIERF - Eleanor A. (nee Hartman)
Of Eden, NY, entered into rest December 29, 2018, at age of 85; wife of the late Edward Schlierf; loving mother of Mary Lou Parham, Cindy (Joe) Caradine and Kenneth (Lynn) Schlierf; sister of Ruth P. (late Kenneth) Kester, Charles (Janet) Hartman, late Dorothy (late Edward R.) Heinrich, Warren (Glo) Hartman, late Betty (late Richard) Tank and late Robert (late Virginia) Hartman; grandmother of Gary Smith, Jeremy Mohr and Amy Schlierf June and great-granddaughter Eva Smith. Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM on Friday at the Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. Graveside Service will be held Saturday at 10AM at the Evergreen Cemetery, Eden. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
Funeral Home:
Laing Funeral Home Inc.
