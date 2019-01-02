Scattershots (Jan. 2)

Allied Sportsmen Trap League starts Jan. 6

Whether you are a seasoned veteran trap shooter or someone just starting out, you might want to consider joining a Winter Trap League to get some shooting in. Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden will be kicking off its league on Jan. 6 with shooting to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every other Sunday.

A total of 300 targets will comprise the league, 50 birds for each Sunday shoot. You can shoot ahead if need be, but you must attend the last Sunday for a class shoot-off in the 12 weeks that shooting is available. This league is open to the public and instruction is available. If you need more information, call Joe Truty at 847-1458.

3-D Archery League begins Jan. 6

Archery shooters will begin a 3-D Archery League starting Jan. 6 at the Glen-Coe Conservation Society in Glenwood (near Kissing Bridge). Weekly shoots will be rotated through a total of four clubs, including West Falls Conservation Society, Collins Conservation Club and Evans Rod and Gun Club through March 31. That final date will be the shoot-off for the league.

To encourage new teams to participate, all shooting classes will be at known yardages. For more information contact Ike Loretto at 803-9096 or Mike Matala at 445-0984.

Niagara bird festival weekend set for Jan. 25-26

You could say that the Niagara River Corridor is for the birds. Several groups are uniting to create a celebration of sorts, a winter festival called “Birds on the Niagara” that will be held Jan. 25-26. Thanks to Buffalo Audubon, Tifft Nature Preserve, Friends of Times Beach, Pollinator Conservation Association, Niagara River Greenway and New York State Parks, Western New York’s bird population will take center stage through guided birding tours, hands-on workshops and demonstrations, as well as a special keynote speaker to help create a better awareness for our winged wildlife from Buffalo to Youngstown.

On Friday, there will be a 3 p.m. birding tour out of Buffalo Harbor State Park and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a celebration kickoff at Tifft Nature Preserve.

On Saturday, Jan. 26, open birding will be available at nine different sites along the Niagara River Corridor from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. From noon to 5 p.m. there will be workshops, vendors, demonstrations and speakers at the Bird Hub located at St. Vincent’s Hall of Niagara University. Keynote speaker for the day will be Twan Leenders of the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, Jamestown starting at 4 p.m. For more information, check out www.facebook.com/events/339833690173613.

Public comment sought on Cattaraugus Creek fisheries plan

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking public comment on a draft Upper Cattaraugus Creek Fisheries Management Plan that covers the period 2019-2030. With a planned fish passage project at the Springville Dam set to become a reality in the near future, this draft document proposes a variety of strategies that would include improved and increased angler access, protection and enhancement of fish habitats, maintain responsible stewardship of fisheries resources, and utilize science and adaptive management to measure and achieve success.

The draft plan can be found on the DEC website. Comments can be made via email to fwfishle@dec.ny.gov and put “Upper Cattaraugus Creek Plan” in the subject line. A written letter can also be sent to Dr. Jason Robinson, Unit Leader, Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit, 178 Point Drive North, Dunkirk, NY 14048-1031. Deadline to comment is Jan. 25, 2019.