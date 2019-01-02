ROTOLA, Maria S. (Giordano)

ROTOLA ROTOLA - Maria S. (nee Giordano)

December 29, 2018. Beloved wife of Andrew M. Rotola; dear mother of Michael (Maria DiPirro) and Lynn; sister of Pollyann Burkert, Paul R. (Pamela) Giordano; and uncle Joe; aunt of Bryan Burkert, Christa Carone, Amanda and Max Giordano. Friends may call Friday, at the Schlager DiVito Funeral home, inc., 4614 Main St., Snyder, where the family will be present from 3-7 PM. Please assemble at 9:30 Saturday morning at St. Benedict's Church. Mrs. Rotola was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, Senior Citizens and Ushers of St. Benedict's. If desired, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's and St. Jude's Hospital.