ROTHFUSS, LaVerne V. "Curly"

ROTHFUSS - LaVerne V. "Curly"

Of Alden, NY, December 31, 2018. Beloved husband of Judy (Austin) Rothfuss; dear father of LaVerne Rothfuss, Jr. and Roberta (Stephen) Blackwell; loving grandfather of Abigale and Ethan Blackwell; brother of Maggie Rothfuss and Linda Tyll. Funeral Services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY, Friday at 10:30 AM. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Thursday 3-7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com