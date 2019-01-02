Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 2, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer and songwriter Roger Miller, born on this date in 1936, “Some people walk in the rain, others just get wet.”

• • •

SMALL TALK – South Buffalo’s Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road, is beginning a new series of “Puppy Tales” storytime sessions for youngsters Friday. Cost is $25 for all six weekly sessions and registration is limited.

Puppy Tales is open to children ages 2 to 4 and begins at 10:15 a.m. on Fridays. Each session features three stories, a craft and healthy snacks. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For info, call 823-2665 or visit dogearsbookstore.org.

• • •

WELCOME MAT – The holiday decorations are still in place in the Jolls House Museum, 4287 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, and the Orchard Park Historical Society has added an extra open house date from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday so that visitors can see them. Admission is free.

The museum also has three new displays – items from the Historical Society’s vintage hat collection, White House Christmas ornaments and photographs from previous winters in Orchard Park. For more info, see the Historical Society’s page on Facebook.

• • •

WHAT DO YOU KNOW? – A few spots are still available in the annual team trivia night sponsored by the Zonta Cheektowaga Lancaster Foundation on Jan. 11 in the Cheektowaga Senior Center, 3349 Broadway. Teams of six to eight players 21 and older will compete for prizes. Costumes and props are welcome.

Cost is $20 and includes dinner of pizza and salad, desserts, coffee and soft drinks. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Trivia begins at 7:30. Proceeds benefit Zonta service projects. Snow date is Jan. 18. For info and registration, call Kerry Peek at 200-3351.

• • •

FUN ON ICE – The Niagara County Community College Alumni Association will host a family ice skating session from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion, 911 Robbins Drive, Niagara Falls. All NCCC alumni, employees, students and friends of the college are welcome, along with their guests.

Tickets are $12, $7 for kids 10 and under, and include two hours of private ice time and skate rentals. Pre-registration ends Jan. 10. Tickets also will be available at the door from noon to 12:30 p.m. For tickets online, visit niagaracc.suny.edu/alumni/skating.php. For info, call 614-5910 or email alumni@niagaracc.suny.edu.

• • •

WORD WISDOM – The Prendergast Library, 509 Cherry St., Jamestown, will offer a free class on computer basics, Introduction to Microsoft Word, at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Walk-ins are welcome. For info and to register in advance, call 484-7135, ext. 225.

• • •

