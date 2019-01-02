Public access to Buffalo police bodycam footage will be limited

The Buffalo Police Department will limit public access to officers’ body camera footage under a new departmental policy released Wednesday.

Department brass, who have been developing the policy for more than a year, also will not require officers to activate the body cameras in certain circumstances.

“We have what I think is a really good policy. It’s a result of over a year’s worth of research talking to other departments, not just around this area, but other parts of the state, as well as across the country,” said Buffalo Police Department Capt. Jeff Rinaldo during a news conference Wednesday at police headquarters.

Rinaldo said the policy governing the use of body cameras by police officers is also consistent with the city's collective bargaining agreement with its police union. Officers will have limited discretion as to when the cameras are activated and deactivated, he added.

“The cameras, for all intents and purposes, have to be on any time the officer responds to a call. Any time they take any type of proportionate related action, whether it’s to write a traffic ticket, parking ticket or they’re going to investigate something. The officers have very, very limited discretion to either deactivate a recording or to not record. In those circumstances, it has to fit a set number of criteria,” Rinaldo said.

For instance, Rinaldo added, because of the 1999 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act protecting people's private medical records, police officers are prohibited from recording inside hospitals.

"They should not record inside places of worship, gym locker rooms, or if they are talking to a juvenile crime victim or a sex assault crime victim," Rinaldo said. "Those are the only areas where an officer has discretion."

If a victim of crime other than sex abuse requests not to be taped, the officer may use his or her discretion, Rinaldo said.

"The whole point of the body camera program around the country, and how it has benefited not only police departments but also communities, is to build trust. Forcing people to be recording when you don't necessarily have to doesn't help build that trust and transparency," Rinaldo added.

The department, which says it will start equipping the first batch of officers after the delivery of some body cameras later this month, received Common Council approval last week to buy 550 body cameras to equip its force. Rinaldo said the city has a five-year, $2.2 million contract with Axon to cover the cost of the equipment and initial training. A majority of the cost will go storage of the video footage, which also will be maintained by Axon, he said.

"They're very good tools but, the reality is, to have them on 24 hours a day, seven days a week recording dead air – for lack of a better word – would cause our storage to be astronomical. We are the second largest municipal police department in the state, and have estimated that we will be collecting terabytes of data every week. The storage for that comes with a cost, and we can't afford to store video that has no inherent value," Rinaldo said.

He said the length of time that video footage will be kept will fall in line with New York State evidence guidelines.

"If it is evidence of a crime, it will kept – depending on the severity of the crime – for anywhere from one to five years or, potentially, forever, depending on the crime," said Rinaldo.

Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo demonstrates the new body cameras officers will begin wearing in a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/TIW8Kiliis — Harold McNeil (@HaroldMcNeilBN) January 2, 2019

The city will equip officers in patrol and traffic divisions, as well as on the SWAT team, in phases. The state Attorney General's Office recommended the department consider equipping officers with the device after the February 2017 death of Wardel Davis, an unarmed African-American man who died in police custody.

The parts of the policy governing public disclosure and officer discretion remain relatively consistent with a draft version of the policy that previously had been made public.

The Buffalo Police Advisory Board, an advisory panel made up of city residents, did not immediately comment on the finalized policy.

Under the policy, disclosure of any data from body cameras “must be consistent with existing record release policies and applicable statutes.” Requests for copies of footage must be made under the state Freedom of Information Law.

It's not clear in what cases the department may consider body camera footage a "personnel record," which can be used for evaluating performance and the release of which is limited under state law.

But the footage – as department officials have previously said – will still be considered “evidence,” the disclosure of which is typically not made when it involves an open investigation.

Any civilian who is recorded by an officer’s body camera will have the right to review footage “unless it is part of an ongoing criminal proceeding or other legal investigation,” according to the policy, which was posted on the department’s website.

Officers should turn on their body cameras in the following situations, according to the policy:

Any call for service

Any traffic stop

During the execution of a search or arrest warrant

During any arrest or custodial stop

While conducting investigatory activities, including any search of a person, vehicle or property

During a foot pursuit or vehicle pursuit

While conducting traffic control duties

While assigned to a protest or conducting crowd control

During confrontational or adversarial contact with a citizen

At the request of any citizen

Any other situation deemed necessary by the police commissioner or the commissioner’s body camera administrator

Officers will not be required to turn on their body camera if they or another person is in immediate danger and turning the device on "is impractical"; turning it on would create a tactical disadvantage; when turning it on would delay an officer's response to the safety needs of a citizen or fellow officer; or if the device malfunctions.

Other situations that shouldn't be recorded include conversations with confidential informants or undercover officers; areas like restrooms, locker rooms, hospitals or places of worship where a special privacy concern exists; when working with sexual assault survivors or juvenile victims; the nonenforcement activities of other officers; conversations with law enforcement personnel about tactics or strategy; conversations with potential witnesses who ask to remain anonymous or confidential; and conversations with a victim or witness who asks not to be recorded.

Buffalo police officers should not turn off their body cameras “until the initial incident that caused the device to be turned on … has been stabilized, upon the request of a victim or as ordered by a supervisor.” An event is considered “stabilized” when it has concluded, a victim or witness has left, all persons stopped have been released or when an arrested person has been transferred to a detention facility or is in the complete custody of another officer.

Officers are supposed to state on the recording the reason for turning off their body camera before it is deactivated, under the policy.

Officers are not permitted to review body camera footage or "receive an accounting" of the footage before completing initial reports, statements or interviews about an incident.

In a move to address privacy concerns, the policy states the department must write a policy in advance if it "decides to utilize facial recognition or other biometric software on stored video." The policy also "should include comment from the public."