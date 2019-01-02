Remembering and appreciating the people who help make the outdoors great

It was 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 26, opening day of the Western Zone waterfowl season. It was legal shooting time on the Upper Niagara River, and the five of us were ready for action, including John Van Hoff and Randy Tyrrell of North Tonawanda, Bob Lods of Cheektowaga and Paul Sawicki of Angola. Temperatures were in the 30s with a slight breeze. One year ago temperatures hovered in the single digits and conditions were some of the worst we’ve ever hunted in. This year, it was some of the best. Could it have been a year already? It seemed like it was just last month, let alone last year.

The weather wasn’t the only thing that was different for our opening-day, Upper Niagara River foray into the wild. When the birds started flying, it was mostly “whistlers,” the nickname given to the Common Goldeneye species. We had quite a shoot for those fleet-winged fowl, and we actually did quite well. We had a few other species mixed in, like buffleheads and mallards, but the vast majority of the birds were whistlers. One year ago, it was almost all mallards. In fact, we had our limit in a relatively short amount of time. What a difference a year makes.

Once again, the hunt was most enjoyable. What really made our day, though, was not the limit of birds we harvested. It was not the weather. It was the people that we shared this adventure with that really made a difference. It was the banter back and forth that kept us all on our toes as we tried to out-shoot and out-talk one another on a dock in the Niagara River. It was a great way to end 2018 and plan for the next year. There will be changes on both the hunting and fishing fronts.

It truly is the people that we need to think back on, the ones we’ve made memories with, the ones we’ve lost and the ones who may have retired or moved out of the area.

At the top of my personal list was a deer hunt with my daughter Natalie, her first big game hunt. While the weather was terrible and the conditions atrocious, we shared some time outdoors that always will be treasured. At the same time, I was hunting with my 86-year-old father, two brothers and two nephews on that hunt, along with some others. It truly is about family and friends.

At the top of the personal losses was the passing of my mother, Sylvia, last July. Losing the matriarch of the family was extremely difficult but remembering the good times — especially the camping adventures and travelling across the country when we were younger — laid a solid foundation for our future.

Losses to the outdoor community were also felt throughout the year. The untimely passing of former Buffalo News outdoor writer Will Elliott last July was a shock for many throughout the state and the country. Other local outdoor icons were Paul Stoos, representing many organizations like the Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board, the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and many more, as well as John O’Brien with Ducks Unlimited, known to many as Mr. Ducks. People like local charter captain Phil Swiatkowski of Silver Creek, who also passed away unexpectedly and before his time, will also be missed.

The Erie Canal Fishing Derby lost its founder and leader Steve Harrington late in 2017, and there was a big question mark as to what would happen to this popular fishing contest held every July. His wife Lynn and granddaughter Stephanie Flowers, along with son Brandon and other extended family members all pulled together to make the derby happen and it was a huge success … all in Steve’s memory. And speaking of Steve’s memory, the Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby held in August was also held in honor of Steve.

We also lost the late, great Charlie Alsheimer of Bath at the very end of 2017. His impact on the world of deer and deer hunting, outdoor photography and religious testimony was far-reaching — not just in Western New York but through the state and the country. He was one-of-a-kind, blessing us with his talents for many years.

Of course, we lost others in the past 12 months too numerous to mention. Their impacts on conservation and the future of things like hunting and fishing will be felt for many years to come. Take the time to remember them as we move on to another year of blessings and hope, trials and tribulations.

Retirements can also have an impact on an organization or agency (and beyond), and there wasn’t a bigger one than the retiring of Don Einhouse of Silver Creek, longtime fisheries biologist with the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation and the Lake Erie Unit Leader when he hung up his research tools last August. His farewell party in Dunkirk, in the shadow of his office, turned out to be quite a gala event. An icon in the fisheries community, his influence will live on for years to come.

Another retirement that went by without much fanfare was the stepping down of Ernie Calandrelli of Lewiston as the Director of Public Relations and Advertising with Quaker Boy Game Calls in Orchard Park. He was an integral part of the success of the company, rising in stature as one of the top outdoor personalities in the country when it came to hunting turkey and deer. He continues to share his expertise as a fishing guide on the Niagara River and Lake Erie, but his accomplishments as an employee of Quaker Boy were too numerous to mention. Calandrelli’s unselfish attitude will live on through the numerous youth hunts he has assisted with around the country. Thanks Ernie.

The core group of conservation leaders continues to grow older as we begin a new year. It’s time to make some personal resolutions that can impact the future, such as getting more involved with a local club or organization. Special youth fishing events are always looking for volunteers, but those are often one-and-done for the year. Take it a step further and reach out to other youngsters and get them involved with the outdoors, be it for hunting, fishing or resource enhancement projects.

The people that are getting the job done now are worthy of recognition, too. Take a few minutes to nominate the stewards of these efforts to thank them for all the hard work they put in for the benefit of all.