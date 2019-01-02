'You got me': Off-duty Town of Tonawanda police lieutenant charged with DWI

A man arrested for driving while intoxicated in Wheatfield after he fell onto the hood of his car during field sobriety tests last week is a Town of Tonawanda police officer, Capt. Nicholas A. Bado said Wednesday.

Lt. Corey J. Flatau, 37, of Creekside Drive, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 27 shortly after the car he was driving veered across the highway in the 7100 block of Nash Road at Niagara Falls Boulevard and struck a mailbox, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office report.

"He basically went through a red light," said Niagara County Sheriff Sheriff James Voutour.

Deputies stopped conducting field sobriety tests when Flatau staggered and fell onto the hood and nearly stumbled onto the pavement, according to the report.

"You got me," Flatau told the deputy, according to the sheriff's report. Flatau then refused to take the prescreening breath test roadside, deputies stated in the report.

“This is a personnel matter for us and information will remain confidential,” said Bado, who said Flatau was not on duty at the time of his arrest.

Bado would not comment on Flatau's employment status, but generally law enforcement employees facing criminal charges are placed on paid administrative leave while department officials conduct an investigation.

Flatau, who joined the Town of Tonawanda police force in 2007, served in the U.S. Marines. In 2005, he was assigned to India Company and saw combat in Sunni Triangle during the Iraq War.

In addition to drunken driving, Flatau was charged with failure to obey a traffic device and failure to maintain his lane.

He was held in Niagara County Jail on $250 bail, said Voutour.

Flatau is scheduled to appear at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 in Wheatfield Town Court, 2800 Church Road.