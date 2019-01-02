Nichols' Knoll part of leadership core as U.S. women prepare to open title defense in 18-under worlds

For the second year in a row, Nichols standout Katy Knoll will represent Old Glory in the world under-18 women’s hockey championships.

Unlike last year when she was a late addition to the United States 18-under women’s national team, she’s a veteran and part of the team’s leadership unit, as the U.S. looks to claim its fifth straight gold medal in the International Ice Hockey Federation tournament.

Knoll is an alternate captain for the United States, which opens pool play in the tournament against Russia at 3 a.m. Sunday in Obihiro, Japan.3

Team USA is in Pool A along with longtime rival Canada and Sweden. The eight-team tournament, which also includes Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Japan, runs through Jan. 13.

The 5-foot-7, 160-pound Knoll scored twice in last year’s gold-medal-game triumph over Sweden. Those were the tenacious forward’s only goals in five tournament games.

Knoll is believed to be just the third Western New York girls hockey product to play for the United States 18-under national women’s team in this tournament. The others are current U.S. Olympic Team defenseman and gold medalist Emily Pfalzer and Maureen Murphy.

Murphy, who played two years ago in the tournament, is currently a sophomore who leads Providence in goals (17) and points (31).

Brooke Becker, a defenseman for Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park, is an alternate for Team USA.