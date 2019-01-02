News district manager's heroics earn him Liberty Medal from state Senate

The heroic actions of a Buffalo News district manager have earned him one of the highest honors New York State can bestow upon a citizen.

Jack Harzynski, who came to the aid of Wyoming County Sheriff Gregory Rudolph while he was in a roadside struggle with a knife-wielding suspect, will be honored Wednesday with the New York Senate Liberty Medal.

Sen. Patrick Gallivan – whose district includes Wyoming County – will present the award, which is given to individuals who have merited special commendation for heroic or humanitarian acts and achievements. The award will be presented to Harzynski in a special ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Wyoming County Government Center during the county's Annual Organizational Meeting.

"Mr. Harzynski went above and beyond the call of what any citizen would do, whether it was being a Good Samaritan, or a concerned citizen. He stopped when someone was in a high level of danger, and took action when that was a danger to himself, and he deserves to be recognized," said Gallivan.

"This is overwhelming," said Harzynski, a Cheektowaga native who works part time as a News district manager in addition to a full-time position with the U.S. Postal Service. "It's uncalled for, but it's overwhelming and I'm grateful for it. Everyone is calling me a hero. I think I helped a guy. I don't think I'm a hero."

"This is close to my heart because it involves law enforcement and public safety," added Gallivan, who was Erie County sheriff from 1998 to 2005. "Thank God he did step up."

Harzynski, 57, was working his News route on Route 238 between Attica and Warsaw during the predawn hours of Dec. 11 when he noticed an unmarked police car with its lights flashing and two men struggling in a snowbank on the side of the road.

"It was dark and it all happened in a split second. I just knew something wasn't right," said Harzynski, who would see suspect Lynn M. Hall, 48, holding a knife to Sheriff Rudolph, "about 4 to 6 inches away from his face."

Harzynski said he "launched and flung" himself at Hall, which knocked him back into the snow. Hall still had the knife, but Harzynski said Rudolph leveled him with "a football tackle" and was able to subdue Hall with the assistance of a New York State trooper who had just arrived at the scene.

"He just needed a little help," Harzynski said. "Maybe I was in the right place at the right time."

Harzynski's efforts have garnered a lot of attention from both Buffalo and Rochester media, including television stations. The notoriety has led to people recognizing Harzynski in public, during which they've often offered their thanks. Harzynski was also honored by the Buffalo Newspaper Guild as he was the first recipient of the union's Citizens Award.

On Christmas Eve, Sheriff Rudolph called Harzynski during the day to invite him to Wyoming County's annual meeting and said that he'd be receiving an award.

Later that Christmas Eve night, Harzynski arrived home tired from a long day of work, took off his Post Office jersey and grabbed his own mail. He said he almost didn't look at the mail at all, but then decided to flip through it, and came upon an envelope with "Rudolph" and "Attica" in the return address.

It was a Christmas Card and a two-page, handwritten note from Sheriff Rudolph's parents, thanking Harzynski for what he had done.

"I was so thankful," he said. "They wrote about how they were grateful for me helping their son out. It was heartwarming. To me that letter meant like a million bucks."

Gallivan said that in addition to Wednesday's ceremony, there will also be a formal proclamation of the award during a legislative session. All state senators are able to nominate recipients of the Liberty Medal. Gallivan said he has only presented a Liberty Medal "two or three times" in his eight years as a senator.

"It's the highest citizen honor from the state Legislature, awarded to individuals who merit special commendation for actions that they’ve taken on behalf of fellow New Yorkers," Gallivan said. "He stood out. We could have had a terrible outcome if Mr. Harzynski had not intervened."