New year starts with a quiet weather pattern

The new year seems to be off to a quiet start with clouds increasing today and a high near 34, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow showers are likely to develop later this evening and throughout the overnight as a weak clipper system crosses the region.

"Expect a dusting to an inch of snow accumulation in most areas," the weather service said.

Forecasters said some lake-enhancement is possible northeast of Lake Erie, especially in higher terrain areas. Up to 3 inches of snow is possible in those spots.

"It's also worth noting that boundary layer temperatures will be marginally cold enough to support snow at times, so precipitation may briefly mix with rain across the lake plains," the weather service added.

Overnight lows are forecast in the low 30s.

Snow showers or flurries remain in the forecast for Thursday with highs in the mid-30s and lows remaining right around freezing. Winds are expected to pick up, with gusts around 35 mph Thursday evening.

The sun is expected to make a return on Friday with a high near 42, but it will remain breezy. Sunny skies remain in the forecast for the weekend with highs around 40 and lows around 30.