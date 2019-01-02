My View: Memorial fund keeps teacher's spirit alive

By Michael Longo

My wife, Penny, passed away in May 2017. Thinking back on our time together, I don’t focus on the struggles and sadness we all felt during her battle with cancer, the diagnosis, treatments and pain. More important is the person she was: an educator for more than 30 years, wife, mother and great friend.

My wife was a dedicated educator, always putting the needs of her students first. A prekindergarten and kindergarten teacher for most of her professional life, she had a passion for what she did. Penny was committed to making each day for her kids better than the day before.

Countless evenings were spent around the dining room table generating lesson plans, correcting papers and developing activities. Even after decades in the classroom, she reinvigorated old projects to ensure each individual student’s needs were met.

Her interaction with the kids was magical. The few times I had the pleasure of helping in the classroom, I could see the authority she projected while still loving and comforting the kids.

In the school community, she was a beacon to other teachers for advice, counsel and guidance. The associates she trained, the many committees and organizations she served on, all helped advance the goals of pre-K education within her district.

Penny prided herself on doing the behind-the-scenes work supporting kids, their parents as well as the colleagues, without hesitation and without fanfare.

With all of these accolades, I was still not prepared for the overwhelming love and support shown to our family in the midst of her battle and after her death. During the funeral, I remember meeting educators who taught with Penny upward of 20 years, parents of students and community members. Each individual told personal stories that demonstrated the number of lives she touched.

In honor of her memory, my children and I started the Penny Longo Memorial Fund. Our goal is to give back to the school community that was a part of her life for 30 years. We support all incoming pre-K students at School 30-Frank Sedita Academy by providing the school’s uniform polo shirts, with Penny’s initial on the sleeve.

In addition, our fund provides backpacks, school supplies and Christmas toys before the holidays. During the school year, two educational field trips for pre-K classes are fully funded. Additionally, our fund has partnered with the Buffalo Public Schools to provide a book to each of the pre-K classes in the district. We are committed to supporting this effort by sponsoring a children’s author each school year.

Our family and friends were honored this past December when the administrators, teachers and staff dedicated the pre-K hallway, renamed “Penny Lane,” that she walked for over 15 years.

As part of the fund’s outreach, we also support Buffalo Hospice. This wonderful organization is filled with dedicated and caring individuals who took care of Penny during her final days. Without this physical and emotional comfort, our family would not have been able to make it through those trying times.

Not a day goes by that my children and I do not miss Penny. I know in my heart she is looking down at us with love, knowing we are carrying on her dedicated service to the students she cared for so much.

Michael Longo, of Amherst, was married to his wife, Penny, for 34 years.