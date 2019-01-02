MILLER, Beatrice L. (Tillman)

January 1, 2019, of Cheektowaga, NY. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Tillman; dearest wife of 52 years of Joseph Miller; loving mother of Deborah (William) Roller; devoted grandmother of William (Dawn) Roller and Michael (Becca) Roller; sister of Joseph (late Geraldine) Tillman, late Jane (late Thomas) Northrup, late Mary Ellen (late Robert) Kopp and late Edith Tillman; sister-in-law of late Daniel (late Genevieve) Miller, Geraldine (Leonard) Gurbacki, late Ruth Miller and Joann (Richard) Andrzejewski; beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews; cherished "adopted" grandmother of Mary Grace Furntney. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William Street). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 AM in St. Philip the Apostle R.C., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Entombment in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Beatrice was a member of St. Philip's Ladies Club, avid painter and lifelong babysitter. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com