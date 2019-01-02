Man yelling 'Build that wall!' arrested, accused of punching man's dentures out

The issue at the crux of the current partial government shutdown apparently played a part in an incident in which a Buffalo man was charged with harassment early Saturday morning.

Scott M. Faith was charged with harassment for punching a man after allegedly yelling "Build that wall!" repeatedly at passersby at the intersection of Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Faith, 45, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. at the intersection in the city's Allentown neighborhood. He was charged with second-degree harassment for, according to the police report, "knocking out (the man's) dentures."

According to the arrest report summary from the Buffalo Police, the complainant reported "that Scott Faith was told several times to leave the corner of Allen at Elmwood due to the defendant yelling, 'Build that wall.' "

That wasn't the only mention of Faith's apparently showing his support for President Trump's proposed border wall, an issue that has led to a partial government shutdown that entered its 12th day Wednesday.

On the booking report, in the space allotted for the "arrestee signature," Faith wrote a partially obscured, "Build that wall."