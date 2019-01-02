Man who sold drugs to federal informant on West Side sentenced to 8 years in jail

A Buffalo man who sold drugs to a federal informant – on four separate occasions – was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to eight years in jail, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Charles Watkins, 36, had pleaded guilty in November 2018 to four counts of second-degree felony criminal sale of a controlled substance. On the four separate occasions, Watkins sold one ounce of cocaine for $1,100 cash to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration informant on Buffalo's West Side.

Watkins was also sentenced to seven years of post-release supervision by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth F. Case. Watkins had faced a maximum of 64 years in prison.

Erie County District Attorney John A. Flynn commended members of the DEA and Erie County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this investigation.

In an unrelated case, Watkins had also pleaded guilty to another charge of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. In September 2017, police recovered more than an ounce of cocaine, $25,000 cash and drug paraphernalia from Watkins' Baynes Street residence, prosecutors said.