Share this article

print logo

Man found guilty of second-degree murder in fatal May 2017 shooting

| Published | Updated

A Buffalo man was convicted Wednesday in connection with a fatal May 2017 shooting, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Tevin McCutcheon, 24, was found guilty by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.

DiTullio rendered her decision following an eight-day bench trial. McCutcheon was found guilty on the highest count in the indictment against him, according to the District Attorney's Office.

On May 20, 2017, McCutcheon fatally shot 23-year-old Jonathan Grumble of Buffalo, whose body was later found in a vacant lot off Quincy and Ashley streets near Lincoln Park on Buffalo's East Side.

McCutcheon faces a maximum 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 6. He remains held without bail.

Story topics: /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment