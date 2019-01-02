Man found guilty of second-degree murder in fatal May 2017 shooting

A Buffalo man was convicted Wednesday in connection with a fatal May 2017 shooting, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Tevin McCutcheon, 24, was found guilty by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.

DiTullio rendered her decision following an eight-day bench trial. McCutcheon was found guilty on the highest count in the indictment against him, according to the District Attorney's Office.

On May 20, 2017, McCutcheon fatally shot 23-year-old Jonathan Grumble of Buffalo, whose body was later found in a vacant lot off Quincy and Ashley streets near Lincoln Park on Buffalo's East Side.

McCutcheon faces a maximum 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 6. He remains held without bail.