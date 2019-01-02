Man arrested for DWI had BAC more than three times legal limit

A Jamestown man who was arrested Tuesday for driving while intoxicated and several other drinking and driving charges was found to have a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Ramon L. Sanchez, 50, was driving on Dover Street when he was stopped for traffic violations near Dover and Thayer Street. He failed a series of field sobriety tests, and due to a previous conviction for DWI in the past 10 years, he was arrested for felony DWI. His license showed a revoked status for DWI and he was in violation of a restriction requiring an ignition interlock device.

He was also charged with first-degree felony aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operation of a vehicle without an ignition interlock, failure to submit to a roadside screening device and two counts of failure to signal.

While Sanchez did not submit to an alcohol prescreen test, but he did submit to a chemical test after he had been arrested. Police said the test determined that his blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit (.08 percent).

Sanchez was transported to Jamestown City Jail, where he was held on bail.