Lockport police chief hiring rules give edge to current officers

The City of Lockport will offer civil service examinations for police chief March 2, with in-house candidates gaining an edge if enough of them pass the exam.

The city Civil Service Commission voted 3-0 Monday to create two hiring lists from the test: one including only current Lockport captains and lieutenants, and the other an open list including applicants from other police agencies.

The city police union objected to plans for a single, open list because some Lockport officers would have been disqualified. Standards for the open list require a college degree in criminal justice, which those officers lack.

If at least three current Lockport officers pass the test, the Police Board must offer the chief's job to one of them, said Mary Pat Holz, secretary of the city's Civil Service Commission. If not, the open list will be used.