Bills rookie cornerback Levi Wallace made a strong impression over the final seven games of 2018. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Levi Wallace finishes 2018 as Pro Football Focus' top rookie cornerback

Levi Wallace ended 2018 on a tear.

The Buffalo Bills' rookie cornerback didn't become a starter until Week 10, but wasted no time fitting right in. Wallace did not allow more than two catches over any of the final seven games, the longest such active streak in the NFL, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. In December, Wallace allowed eight catches on 14 targets in playing 138 coverage snaps. Only two of those catches went for first downs.

That's part of the reason Wallace ended the 2018 season as PFF's top-ranked rookie cornerback.

The player finishing behind Wallace on that list – Cleveland's Denzel Ward – was the fourth overall draft pick.

Wallace finished the season with a grade of 83.5, which ranked fifth among cornerbacks who played 400-plus defensive snaps. From the time he entered the starting lineup from the practice squad in Week 10, Wallace's overall grade ranked third among cornerbacks who played at least 250-plus defensive snaps.

