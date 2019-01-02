Level Financial buys smaller firm

Level Financial Advisors, an Amherst financial planning firm, has acquired a smaller wealth manager in Williamsville.

Level did not say how much it paid to buy Angelucci Wealth Management, which was founded in 2007 by Michael Angelucci, who joined Level and will retain his clients.

The smaller company offered financial planning and fee-only investment management services to 120 clients, with $25 million in assets under management and another $90 million in assets under advisory.

Level, which started in 1980 as Paramount Planning, has $350 million in assets under management for 595 households, and operates offices in Amherst and Wellsville, with a new one planned for Hamburg this summer. The firm was called Schroeder Braxton & Vogt Financial Advisors until a March 2016 rebranding.

“We are extremely excited to have Mike join our team,” said Level Chief Operating Officer Michael Heburn. “First and foremost, he’s a great cultural fit for our company and our clients. But just as important, Mike shares our philosophy on financial planning and doing what’s in the best interest of our clients, making him a natural fit for our growing firm.”