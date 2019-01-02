Letter: This nation’s current crisis demands urgent attention

The Founding Fathers never anticipated the election of an ignorant despot of Trumpian proportions to the White House. Now we see what havoc a concentration of power in the executive branch can do.

It’s past time to create more stringent requirements to be eligible to run for president of these United States.

Among them, previously having served in elected public office with respect for the responsibility inherent in the position, the ability to read and be informed and demonstration of knowledge of government and ethics, a demonstrated respect for the rule of law and knowledge of and respect for the history of this nation of immigrants.

Plus, awareness of world history, and of the grave responsibility of the United States in the world order.

The material world has changed dramatically from the late 1700s to the 21st century.

We are in a constitutional crisis. It appears time to re-examine what’s working for We the People and what is tearing our democratic republic apart. We are a nation in peril.

Lucia Leone Sleight

Buffalo